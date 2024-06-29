RPF Inter-Divisional Badminton Tournament-2024 concludes

Hyderabad: The three-day RPF Inter-Divisional Badminton Tournament 2024 organised by Railway Protection Force, Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway at Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, Railway Sports Complex Grounds, got concluded on Friday.

According to RPF officials, a total of six teams from Headquarters, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal and Guntur divisions took part in the Championship. The championship was conducted in four different categories Men’s Singles & Doubles and Men’s Singles and Doubles (aged above 45 years).

The matches were played in knockout rounds. Men’s Singles and Doubles both titles won by Headquarters and Men’s Singles above 45 years also won by Headquarters and Guntakal Division clinched the Doubles title in above 45 years category.

Aroma Singh, IG-Principal Chief Security Commissioner, SCR stated that sports events like badminton tournament will boost the moral spirit of the RPF staff and improves the commitment towards serving the organisation.