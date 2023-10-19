RPF operations yield good results

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), South Central Railway for the month of September achieved various achievements under various RPF operations.

According to SCR officials under Operation YATRI SURAKSHA during September, RPF/SCR has arrested 58 offenders and recovered stolen property worth Rs 5,678 lakh with registration of 53 cases against them. Along with that under “Operation AMANAT”, RPF personnel provided help in securing passenger belongings and handed them over to rightful owners. RPF retrieved more than 175 belongings of passengers valued at more than Rs 49 lakh in September.

Along with these operations, RPF organised Operation NANHE FARISTE”, RPF/SCR undertook the noble cause of identifying and rescuing children in need of care and protection who are lost/separated from their families due to various reasons. 72 children (60 Boys + 12 girls) have been provided safety by RPF/SCR in the month of September.RPF has launched “Operation UPALABDH” to curb the activities of touts substantially and make railway tickets available to the common man. During the month of September, 18 cases were registered by RPF/SCR with the arrest of 14 touts with the seizure of 95 live tickets and total tickets valued at Rs 2,51,689, said a senior officer, SCR.