RR district officials told to clear pending files in time-bound manner

Rangareddy: As the proposed municipal elections are inching close, the government machinery in Ranga Reddy has geared up to look into the public service delivery mechanism in the district to ensure transparency in the system and avoid public inconvenience.

It is against this background, senior officials are taking any laxity on the part of those in the service delivery mechanism very seriously and promptly responding to public outcry.

Following reports of pending files pertaining to land surveys piling up in Moinabad mandal, Additional Collector (revenue) K Chandra Reddy on Thursday made a surprise inspection of the tahsildar office and took stock of the land and service-related process. He asked the MRO and staff to clear the pending files and ensure that no application crossed the MeeSeva Service Level Agreement (SLA) deadline.

As per procedure, pleas related to certificates--such as income, caste and residence--have a SLA processing time of 15-30 days. However, it is learned that there were complaints that they are not being processed for months that led to piling up of applications causing inconvenience to the applicants.

During the inspection, Reddy instructed officials that lands pertaining to State should be protected in any case. “Staff should be available to meet people’s needs. Besides, they should ensure that the work assigned to them be completed in a time-bound manner,” he maintained.

The AC suggested to the tahsildar to use global positioning system (GPS) seriously when it comes to protecting government lands and clear them without any pendency. A total six Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) such as Moinabad, Chevella, Ibrahimpatnam, Shadnagar, Amangal and Shankarpally are going to give a mandate this time in the elections.