Just In
Rs. 11 lakh donation for Kalyana Mandapa
Highlights
Wanaparthy : The temple administrators informed that Chevella ACP Bantu Kishan and his wife have donated Rs.11 lakh for the Kalyana Mandapa to be built in the new Nanga at the Sri Krishna Temple in Kothakota town of Wanaparthy district.
On this occasion, Pandit Praveen performed the Bhoomi Pooja for the construction of the Mandapa. The temple administrators participated in the program.
