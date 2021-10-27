Rs 20,000 is being given by TRS for a vote in Huzurabad, alleges Bandi Sanjay

TRS leaders is distributing Rs 20,000 per vote in win in the ensuing Huzurabad by-election while the BJP believed in the efforts of their party workers, said BJP chief Bandi Sanjay.



In a press conference in Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay said that K Chandrasekhar Rao was acting as a Taliban Chief Minister. "Any Taliban could come to Telangana as they have freedom to visit the state without any permission," he added.

Sanjay also hit back at the TRS party for the allegations on BJP on stopping Dalit Bandhu. He affirmed that no BJP leader has complained against Dalit Bandhu. He said that all parties in the state are supporting Dalit Bandhu and also questioned the ruling party as to why it as stopped giving money under Dalit Bandhu scheme. The BJP chief also asked as to what happened to promise of providing three acre of land to dalits.

He also demandedd stern action against the district collectors of Khammam and Siddipet for speaking against the farmers.