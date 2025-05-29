Rs 200cr sanctioned for construction of Integrated School in Hanamkonda

Hanamkonda: A significant milestone has been reached in the education sector in Warangal West, as the government has issued order (GO) sanctioning Rs 200 crore for the construction of an integrated school, announced MLA Naini Rajender Reddy on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference at his camp office, Reddy said the sanction of the school marks a golden chapter in the history of Hanamkonda. He extended special thanks on behalf of the district and constituency people to CM A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka for immediately issuing the GO.

The MLA stated that setting up an integrated school with all facilities in a city with a strong educational infrastructure will transform Warangal West into an educational hub. He expressed happiness that the government has embarked on establishing 20 new integrated residential schools across the State with rs4,000 crore to provide education to underprivileged and weaker sections. He said many development activities, which were not undertaken in the past, are now taking place under the Congress people’s government; the city is developing into a medical hub, educational hub, and spiritual centre. He noted that, for the first time in history, the inner streets of Bhadrakali temple and the lake are being cleaned and renovated. The government has also sanctioned two more key development GOs for the constituency in a single day, which he plans to share with the media soon.

While some people are facing minor inconveniences due to ongoing development works in the city, he assured that appropriate measures will be taken to ensure justice for them. He criticised Opposition leaders, saying they are nitpicking and exaggerating small issues to hinder development.

He questioned whether it isn’t true that during the previous government’s tenure, shutters were installed on roadsides for petty traders but were handed over to the benamis (proxies) of the former MLA.

He assured the media that those small traders losing out due to road widening will be given opportunities in the veg and non-veg complexes. He took a jab at the BRS leaders, saying even if they do not praise the development being carried out by the Congress, they should at least refrain from unnecessary criticism and condemnation, especially since they did not ensure even basic development during their 10-year rule.

He declared that funds that no other district in the State has received are being brought to Warangal West; he would release a calendar of every developmental activity undertaken in the last 15 months. He challenged the BRS leaders to a public debate if they truly have integrity. Naini demanded that BRS leaders, who used to boast in the past, should now come forward to debate the current development if they have the courage.

Later, along with local leaders, the MLA performed a milk abhishekam to portraits of CM and Deputy CM to express gratitude. PCC member E V Srinivas Rao, district grandhalaya samstha chairman Aziz Khan, municipal floor leader Thota Venkateshwarlu, district women president Banka Sarala Yadav, district SC cell president Ramakrishna, block presidents Laxma Reddy, Sampath Yadav, Ambedkar Raju, corporators, senior leaders were present.