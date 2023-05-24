Rs 276 crore for underground sewage system in Mahbubnagar

Mahabubnagar: The State government has sanctioned Rs 276 crore for the construction of underground drainage system in Mahabubnagar municipality.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud thanked MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) for obliging his request and granting the sanction for the construction of underground drainage system in Mahbubnagar Municipality.

Minister Goud recalled that when IT and MAUD Minister had visited Mahbubnagar to inaugurate the IT Park and lay foundation for various other development works on May 6, he had requested KTR to sanction funds for the underground drainage system in the municipal area. The Minister offered special thanks to KTR for sanctioning the underground drainage works in a short period of just few weeks.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Excise Minister visited the integrated district Collectorate office and conducted a review on the status of various development and welfare works being taken up with the concerned officials. While speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao are extending full support for the development of Mahbubnagar municipality.

The Minister also informed that Mahbubnagar Municipality is soon going to be converted into a municipal corporation, as KTR and CM KCR have given a positive nod to the proposal.

Srinivas Goud also informed that with Rs 276 crore sanctioned to Mahbubnagar Municipality, very soon tenders will be called to construct 3 sewerage treatment plants (STPs) at Pedda Cheruvu and also trunks mains will also be constructed.

With this, the minister hoped that Mahbubnagar Municipality will also be developed beautifully on the lines of Hyderabad city.

As the works of Pedda Cheruvu Tank Bund are progressing on fast pace, the Minister set a target of completing all the development works relating to the Tank Bund, Necklace Road, Island and other works with in a period of one year. He advised the irrigation, Municipal, Public Health engineers and other concerned officials to take immediate steps to ensure that alternative measures are taken to ensure that the rain water do not enter the Pedda Cheruvu area which may cause delay in the works.

The minister said that Tank bund will be carved into a beautiful Tourism spot in the district and only treated and filtered pure water will be released in the Tank Bund giving no scope for pollution of the lake.

During the review the minister also took stock of works undertaken by Panchayat Raj, R&B. He also sought to known the status of construction of indoor stadium in the district centre and MVS college stadium. He also directed the official to speed up the works under taken by the housing department and distribution of land and house pattas to the beneficiaries in the district.