Rs 3,000 crore interest-free loans to Self-Help Groups

Rs 3,000 crore interest-free loans to Self-Help Groups
Rs 3,000 crore interest-free loans to Self-Help Groups

Hyderabad: Recognising the potential of women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and their success stories in Telangana, the State Government has decided to extend a massive Rs 3,000 crore as interest-free loans to SHGs in 2021-22.

According to Finance Minister T Harish Rao, there are 4,29,262 SHGs in the State with a total membership of 46,65,443 women.

All these women are saving money and getting interest-free loans from banks, and they are repaying the loans regularly. Harish Rao said the women's SHGs in the State were forging ahead with the help and cooperation of the State government.

