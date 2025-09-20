Rs 3.94 Crore Free Groundnut Seed Scheme distribution scheme announced for farmers, MLA Anirudh Reddy to soon launch next week

Mahabubnagar: In a move that blends bold agricultural support with political calculation, Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy has unveiled a ₹3.94 crore free groundnut seed programme for farmers across his constituency, which is going to be officially launched from September 23rd at Nawabpet mandal. The announcement comes on the heels of a recent urea shortage that left thousands of cultivators anxious at the start of the sowing season, and just months before crucial local body elections.

Speaking to Media on Saturday, the Congress legislator said 5,475 farmers covering 5,475 acres will each receive 60 kg of groundnut seed per acre at no cost under the National Oilseeds Development Programme. “Every eligible farmer in the selected clusters will get quality seed and technical guidance to ensure better yields,” he assured, calling it an effort to “restore confidence and ease the burden” on the rural community.

Farmers in Jadcherla and neighbouring mandals have been reeling from a severe urea shortage that triggered protests and criticism of the government’s agricultural policies. Analysts view Reddy’s sudden, large-scale seed distribution as both a lifeline for distressed farmers and a strategic political response aimed at pacifying a community whose support will be critical in the upcoming polls. Local Congress leaders privately acknowledge that the party has faced “severe backlash” from cultivators in recent months.

The programme spans six mandals—Jadcherla, Midgil, Nawabpet, Urkonda, Balanagar, and Rajapur—covering 2,190 hectares. Villages like Alur, Kondedu, Pedda Adirala, Malleboyin Palli, Nasrullabad, Polepalli, Gangapur, and Kodugal in Jadcherla and key clusters in the other mandals have been earmarked for the free seed distribution. Alongside the seeds, farmers will receive soil testing, market linkages, and training sessions through the Value Chain Clusters (VCC) scheme to boost productivity and profits.

Reddy also announced a parallel drive to modernize farming with 1,029 farm machines—including sprayers, rotovators, power tillers, and hay balers—offered at 40 percent subsidy, with rebates ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹2 lakh. “Mechanization will reduce labour costs and ensure timely operations,” he said, highlighting the government’s commitment to long-term farm resilience.

While farmers welcomed the relief, observers note that the timing of the initiative is hard to ignore. With local body elections approaching and rural discontent rising, the Congress government is keen to regain ground. By tackling both the immediate shortage and structural issues like mechanization, Reddy’s plan could soften criticism and strengthen the party’s standing in the Palamuru region.

For now, the announcement offers a measure of hope. “This scheme brings some reprieve after the fertilizer crisis,” said a farmer from Midgil mandal. “If the seeds and machines reach us on time, it will help us start afresh.”

The rollout begins this season, with Mandal Agriculture Officers and Agricultural Extension Officers coordinating distribution and field support. Whether it turns into an electoral game-changer or simply a timely rescue, the ₹3.94 crore groundnut initiatives has already shifted the conversation from shortage to opportunity in Jadcherla’s fields.