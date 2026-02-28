  1. Home
Rs 745 cr released for employees’ pending dues

  • Created On:  28 Feb 2026 9:23 AM IST
Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced that that the State government was fulfilling the promise of releasing funds through a green channel mechanism to clear pending bills of employees.

As per the instruction of the Deputy CM, State Finance Department released Rs 745 crore towards pending bills for the month of February. The government has assured employee unions that pending dues of not less than Rs 700 crore will be cleared every month.

Since August last year, the government has been releasing a minimum of Rs 700 crore every month. The released amount includes payments towards gratuity, GPF (General Provident Fund), surrendered leave encashment, and advances.

Bhatti VikramarkaGreen Channel Fund ReleaseTelangana Finance DepartmentEmployee Pending BillsGPF and Gratuity Payments
