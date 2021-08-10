RS Praveen Kumar is agent of BJP: TRS MLA

Hyderabad: TRS MLAs referred IPS office RS Praveen Kumar, who had recently retired and joined BSP as 'BJP agent' and took exception for his outburst against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Addressing a press conference here, TRS Party MLA G Kishore lashed out at RS Praveen Kumar, alleging that he had targeted KCR in his maiden political speech while joining BSPon Sunday. Kishore asked the retired officer why he did not talk about BJP in his speech. "It proves that Praveen Kumar was afraid of BJP and decided to leave his job and now he is not speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP," he added.

The TRS MLAs alleged that Praveen had tried to suppress the Telangana agitation movement in Osmania University and today he is talking about ruling the State and targeting KCR who fulfilled the aspirations of people of the State and upheld Telangana self-respect. "He is talking about demolishing Pragathi Bhavan with an Elephant. How many people can the elephant accommodate? Does he know what the BSP policy is? Does he know how the BSP is functioning now? A Brahmin is the secretary of the party now," said Kishore.

The TRS MLAs said that the BJP is known for breaking strong regional parties and Praveen Kumar should not become a pawn in the hands of the saffron party. "Praveen can join any party, but he should not talk irresponsibly. Why are you opposing Dalit Bandhu, are you against upliftment of Dalits?" asked the TRS leaders.