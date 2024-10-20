Gadwal: As a part of the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Padh Sanchalan (foot march) was organized under the leadership of RSS Ieeja Khand, drawing remarkable participation from various affiliated organizations. The event, symbolizing unity, discipline, and dedication to national service, turned out to be a grand success, thanks to the active involvement of workers and committee members from several prominent bodies associated with the RSS.

The Padh Sanchalan saw the participation of volunteers from key organizations including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Hindu Vahini, Bajrang Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and others. These organizations, with their deep-rooted connection to the RSS, played a crucial role in coordinating and facilitating the event, demonstrating their shared commitment to promoting cultural values and fostering national pride.

The march was characterized by the volunteers' display of discipline and camaraderie, as they walked together in an organized manner, embodying the spirit of the RSS's core principles of "Seva, Suraksha, and Samarpan" (Service, Protection, and Dedication). Participants carried flags, chanted patriotic slogans, and marched with pride, representing the strong bond between the various wings of the Sangh Parivar and their common goal of serving the nation.

The leadership of RSS Ij Khand ensured that the event was meticulously planned and executed, with members from each participating organization playing an active role. The presence of senior leaders from the RSS and its affiliated organizations added further significance to the Padayatra, which became a symbol of the collective strength and unity of the Sangh’s extended family.



On behalf of RSS Ij Khand, special thanks were extended to all the participants for their commitment and contributions. The leadership expressed gratitude to each individual who took part in the march, acknowledging that their dedication was instrumental in the event's success. The organizers emphasized that this kind of collaboration among affiliated organizations reflects the essence of the RSS’s mission of strengthening societal unity and promoting national harmony.

As part of the centenary celebrations, the Padayatra is just one of many events aimed at reinforcing the cultural and social values that have been at the core of the RSS since its founding in 1925 by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. This milestone serves as a testament to the enduring influence of the RSS and its affiliated organizations in shaping the social and political fabric of the country.