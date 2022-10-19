RTA service applicants face harrowing times

Hyderabad: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) which claims to be citizen-friendly has failed in providing easy services. Hundreds of applicants in the eastern part of the city are facing difficulties in transport-related services.

They are forced to visit two RTA offices in a day to complete their work. They said that they were asked to visit Moosarambagh RTA office for documentation transactions and visit Nagole testing track for vehicle physical transactions.

Generally, applicants come for services, including LLR, driving license, registration of vehicles, renewals and other transactions to RTA offices. For vehicle registration first the applicants have to visit Moosarambagh RTA office for documentation. Later they have to visit Dr Babu Jagjeevan Ram Driving Test Centre, Nagole, for vehicle verification and inspection.

Mohammed Ayazuddin, an applicant who recently purchased a two-wheeler, said for registration of his vehicle he was forced to visit two offices. "For clicking pictures and other documentation-related services, I visited Hyderabad East zone RTA located in Moosarambagh. I completed the photo and other transactions after standing in a long queue for several minutes. Then I was asked to visit Nagole for vehicle inspection. It took me almost four hours to complete the process," he added.

Another applicant, Prashant of Saleem Nagar, Malakpet, said applying for driving licence, he visited east zone RTA for paper-related work. Later he went to Nagole driving test centre. "I took my own car for the driving test and faced many challenges. First I visited Moosarambagh for paper work. The office lacked parking space. Later he had to travel around eight km for give a driving test in Nagole. The transport authorities must find some easy procedure for completing services at one place," he said.

There are several such applicants who are facing hardships in transport-related transactions. For such reasons owners are skipping vehicle registrations for months.

Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union general secretary M Dayanand said this is failure of government and Transport department. For last several years they failed to build an RTA office. Earlier fitness renewal and fixing of number plates used to be done at roadside. Later it was shifted to Nagole. The Nagole driving track office is one of the biggest with 16 tracks. Applicants from Khairatabad are forced to give their driving test in Nagole.

"The Transport department is one of the government wings which has highest revenue. It has failed to establish new buildings and tracks in zones. As citizens are facing difficulties, all services must be provided at one place for their convenience," demanded Dayanand.