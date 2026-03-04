RTC bus rams stationary container, 10 passengers injured

Choutuppal (Yadadri-Bhongir): A major road accident occurred in Yadadri –Bhongir district in the early hours of Tuesday when an RTC bus lost control and rammed into a stationary container lorry on the national highway near Dandu Malkapuram. According to preliminary information, the APSRTC bus belonging to the Nidadavolu Depot was travelling with 36 passengers on board at the time of the accident.

The bus reportedly crashed into a container vehicle that was parked on the roadside, resulting in severe damage to the front portion of the bus. At least 10 passengers sustained serious injuries in the mishap, while others suffered minor injuries. Local police from Choutuppal rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information and shifted the injured to the Choutuppal Government Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that poor visibility during the early morning hours or possible driver fatigue may have contributed to the accident. The accident led to temporary disruption of traffic on the busy highway, with vehicles stranded for some time. Police, with the help of a crane, removed the damaged bus and cleared the road to restore normal traffic flow.