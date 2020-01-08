Trending :
RTC MD Sunil Sharma makes surprise visit to BHEL Depot

Hyderabad: As per the instruction of Chief Minister of Telangana Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma made a surprise visit to BHEL depot on Wednesday.

Sunil Sharma inspected the employee box wherein he saw all the suggestions and grievances pertaining to the depot employees. He advised the Depot Manager BHEL E.V. Satyanarana to sought out the issues immediately and report compliance and advised superior officers to monitor them. He also reviewed EPK (Earning per kilometre) losses and interacted with the employees and he motivated the employees to work harder.

Also present were DVM- Kukatpally Devadanam, GHZ Security Officer Bhavurao, Patancheru In charge RTO Raj Mohammed and other employees.

