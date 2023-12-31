RTC rolls out 50 deluxe buses, more to follow

Hyderabad: The State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday rolled out 50 deluxe buses for the convenience of travellers across the State.

The inaugural ceremony of the new Express, Lahari sleeper--seater and Rajdhani AC buses was held at Dr B R Ambedkar statue on NTR Marg on Saturday.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who was the chief guest, flagged off the new buses. GHMC Mayor Gadwala Vijaya Lakshmi, Hyderabad CP Srinivas Reddy, Transport Commissioner Jyothi Buddha Prakash, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar were also present on the occasion. They travelled together in a new bus later.

Speaking on the occasion, the Transport Minister said, “It is a good thing that TSRTC has purchased new buses to take the public transport system to the people more. He said the State government’s ambitious Mahalaxmi scheme, which was recently introduced by the government, has been receiving an overwhelming response from women. Within 20 days of the launch of the scheme, six crore women travelled in TSRTC buses. New buses will be purchased to accommodate the increased rush,” he said.

He also said soon 1,000 electric buses would be purchased and added that they would be launched by CM Revanth Reddy. He said the new buses would be very useful for the people of rural areas. He said the welfare of the employees and the protection of RTC would be given top priority. He said pending PF and CCS dues would be released at the earliest. Recalling the days when the role of RTC workers during the Telangana movement is unforgettable, he said future course of action was being formulated for the betterment of the organization and added that the government would not compromise on the welfare of the staff.

Stating that 50 new buses with modern amenities will provide transportation services from Saturday, he said the remaining AC Sleeper Seater and Rajdhani buses would be available by the end of January 2024 and added that the new buses of Express, Pallevelugu by the end of June 2024. He said the bus services would be made available under his government’s tenure to provide convenient services to passengers in line with the increasing traffic.

He said facilities and amenities at all the bus stands would be improved. Stating that women travelling in TSRTC buses will be safe, he said the RTC would always be with the common man and middle class people. He said despite all the difficulties, this government is working with determination to provide better amenities to the passengers and the welfare of the staff. He appreciated that the Mahalaxmi scheme was being implemented well and added that this had been made possible due to the commitment of the staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Hyderabad CP Srinivas Reddy said that the RTC is a great organisation which is a partner in the life of an ordinary person. He said that there would be no one who does not use the RTC services.

He said that the women used to find it difficult to travel in private vehicles and auto rikshaws, and added that they were now using free travel services for women made available by the government. He said that the TSRTC would be assisted by the police department for the peaceful implementation of the scheme.