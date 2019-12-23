RTC, SCR go all out to clear Sankranti rush in Telangana

To clear passenger's rush during Sankranti, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and South Central Railway (SCR) have deployed additional buses and trains.

While the RTC will run 50 additional buses, the SCR will operate 130 trains to beat the rush. Initially 50 special buses will be run and depending on the bookings, more buses will be arranged, said TSRTC regional manager Kushro Shah Khan.

On the other hand, the SCR officials said that 130 trains will be operated of which 60-70 will run from major stations in the twin cities.