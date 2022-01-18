Ruckus in Cong's membership meeting in Miryalguda

Miryalguda: Altercation broke out during the membership registration review meeting held in Miryalguda on Monday. Party workers of two groups quarreled with each other in the presence of party senior leaders Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and former CLP leader K Jana Reddy.

The supporters of Congress municipal floor leader B Laxma Reddy raised objections and raised slogans over not including their leader's photo in the flexi board of the programme. DCC president Shankar Naik's supporters raised counter slogans to BLR supporters which led to the conflict. A ruckus took place with pro and anti slogans in the meeting. At the same time, few senior leaders of the party expressed concern over not calling them on to dais.

The quarrel subsided with intervention of party elder Jana Reddy and the meeting continued in the tense atmosphere.