Ruling Cong begins process to appoint Nalgonda DCC president

Nalgonda: The ruling Congress Party under the Sanghatan Srijan Abhiyan initiative has started the process of selecting the Nalgonda District Congress Committee (DCC) president. The exercise is being led by Ex Secretary AICC, Observer In-Charge for Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan - Nalgonda District, Dr Biswaranjan Mohanty, along with his team comprising MLC Shankar Naik, former MLA Sampath Kumar, and others.

As part of the process, a meeting was held with Congress party workers on Saturday to receive applications from aspirants representing the Nalgonda Block Congress. In his address, Mohanty emphasised that the Congress is not just a political party but a family. He said efforts are being made to strengthen the organization at the grassroots level and to work collectively towards making Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister.

He congratulated the party workers and the people of Nalgonda district for giving the Congress a thumping majority in all six constituencies. He stated that district office bearers and block, mandal, and village committees will be formed democratically after the DCC president’s selection.

He added that only active party workers with a strong network, loyalty to the party, and team-working ability are eligible to apply for the post. The team will tour the district for ten days to gather feedback from party workers across all six constituencies regarding the most suitable candidate for the DCC president post.

During the Nalgonda meeting, senior Congress leader and former Youth Congress district president, former ZPTC Gummula Mohan Reddy (from Nalgonda constituency), Punna Kailash Neta (from Munugodu constituency), and Kondeti Mallaiah (former ZPTC from Nagarjuna Sagar) submitted their applications for the DCC post.

On Sunday, Mohanty’s team stayed in Nalgonda and interacted with local party leaders and workers. A majority of members from associated wings—District Mahila Congress, District Youth Congress, NSUI, Minority, BC and SC leaders —expressed their solidarity and support to Gummula Mohan Reddy’s candidature for Nalgonda DCC post. They stated that he is a loyal and committed leader who has remained with the Congress even during challenging times. Mohanty and his team said that all opinions collected from party workers and leaders would be submitted to the TPCC, which will make the final decision on the appointment of the DCC president. Nalgonda DCC president likely to be announced by end of this month.