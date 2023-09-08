Rural progress surges in Telangana

Rangareddy: In a display of commitment to rural development, Telangana is witnessing a profound transformation in its villages, breathing new life into these once-tranquil communities. The visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has propelled this sweeping change, turning villages into hubs of cleanliness and prosperity.

State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy lauded the monumental progress achieved under KCR’s leadership. On Thursday, the Chevella constituency witnessed the unveiling of several transformative projects. The village of Nagireddyguda saw an allocation of Rs 3 crore for road improvements from Bakaram to Aziz Nagar SC Colony. In comparison, Amdapur received Rs 3 crore 50 lakh for road construction work leading to Sri Ram Nagar. Murtujuguda village also received Rs 47 lakh for road construction from Murtoji Gudem to Challenger College road. MP Ranjith Reddy and MLA Kale Yadaiah, along with Sabitha Indra Reddy, laid the foundation stone for these vital infrastructure projects.

Moinabad mandal centre secured funding of Rs 2 crore 80 lakhs for road works from Moinabad via Pedda Mangalar to Chanda Nagar. Furthermore, in Palgutta village of Chevella mandal, a new chapter began with the commencement of construction for CC roads, crematoriums, dumping yards, and Mission Bhagiratha water tanks, all financed with Rs 12.6 lakhs. Sabita Indra Reddy shared the remarkable progress made in the state, including the provision of tractors, trolleys, and tankers in 12 thousand 769 gram panchayats. Additionally, nurseries, dumping yards, Vaikunthadhamas, and rural nature forests have been established to enhance the quality of life in rural areas.

The completion of Vaikuntha damas across all Gram Panchayats in the State, costing one thousand 329 crores and 73 lakhs, is a testament to the government’s dedication to rural development. Moreover, two thousand 601 Rythuvedics have been constructed for farmers at a cost of 535 crores 44 lakhs, providing crucial financial assistance of 3 lakhs.

KCR reaffirmed the government’s commitment to uplifting Dalit families, with a goal of extending support to 17 lakh families in the State, she said. The Minister highlighted the power of unity among Dalits and their potential to achieve extraordinary feats. The government has also increased pensions for the disabled from Rs 3,000 to 4,000, and significant investments have been made to improve the State’s transportation infrastructure, including road connectivity from villages to mandal and constituency centres.

In a recent boost to these efforts, Rs 26 crores in funds were sanctioned for various developmental projects. The government’s initiatives encompass a wide range of sectors, including education, healthcare, and welfare programmes such as Raitu Bandhu, Raitu Bhima, Asara Pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, KCR Kit, Nutrition Kits, Dalit Bandhu, BC, Minority Bandhu, Griha Lakshmi, and Double Bedroom Rooms for the underprivileged.

Sabitha Indra Reddy called upon the public to support KCR’s government in its tireless pursuit of welfare and progress, emphasising the government’s commitment to providing house plots and other benefits to the deserving. The programme witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including DCMS Chairman Krishna Reddy, MPP Vijaya Lakshmi Ramana Reddy, Nakshathram Jayavant, ZPTC Srikanth, Vice MPP Prasad, Sarpanchs, MPTCs, other public representatives, officials, and community leaders, all united in their dedication to advancing rural progress and prosperity.