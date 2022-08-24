RWA rolls out campaign to go green this Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: In order to have an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi, clay Ganesh idolshave again come into limelight. Hence to promote eco-friendly Ganesh idols, members of the resident welfare association in collaboration with a private organisation have started an awareness campaign and have planned to distribute 10,000 clay idols in the city.

BT Srinivasan, General Secretary of United Federation of Residents Welfare Associations, Greater Hyderabad, said, "As the State government has been encouraging clay idols, the members of RWA have planned to spread awareness regarding clay idols and how beneficial it is to the environment. United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (U-FERWAS) the apex resident welfare RWAs body in Telangana dedicated itself for several years to promote the use of clay Ganesh idol in every household for Vinayaka Chaturthi in order to save the environment. This year along will holding an awareness campaign we are also going to distribute clay idols in association with Lions Club."

We will be buying the idols from Lions clubat Rs 15 and distribute to the residents and colony associations free of cost. The size of the idol would be six inches. We will commence the distribution within two days. The U-FERWAS in association with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Pollution Control Board arranged distribution centres of clay Ganesha idols through their member Resident Welfare Associations.

Syed Khaled Shah, joint secretary, Standing Committee of Tarnaka Residents Welfare Association, said, "We have started a wide awareness campaign on social media and a door-to-door camping in our colonies to encourage people to use clay idols. Locals are been briefed on the harmful impacts of the PoP idols and synthetic colours on the environment."

"The idols will be made with pure clay. We have planned to distribute around 10,000 idols in association with U-FERWAS," said Supriya marketing director, Chanakya Lions Club.