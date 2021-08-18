'Rythanna' movie reveals pros & cons of new farm laws: Minister Jagadish Reddy

Nalgonda: The consequences of the new farm laws introduced by the Central government were shown wonderfully in 'Rythanna' movie directed by people's star R Narayana Murthy, stated Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy.

Along with local people's representatives, Reddy saw the movie in a theatre in Suryapet town on Wednesday.

The Minister said that directors like N Shankar and Narayana Murthy were striving hard for the wellbeing of the society through various media. He lauded the efforts made by Narayana Murthy through his Rythanna movie to create awareness among the farmers on the pros and cons of the new farm laws.

Welfare schemes like round-the-clock power supply to agriculture, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for the benefit of farmers, who were cheated by the previous rulers for decades, and how the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana would weaken with the new farm laws, were shown practically in the movie, he stated. The scenes of giving more powers to corporate sectors were thought provoking, he added.

Minister Jagadish Reddy called upon the people of the State to extend their support to the film Rythanna, which showcased the hardships of farming community. He congratulated the movie unit for their efforts of showing the farmers' plight with new farm rules of the Central government on celluloid.