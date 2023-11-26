Rythu Bandhu fund disbursal will influence polls: Revanth

Hyderabad: Expressing reservations over EC clearance for transfer of Rythu Bandhu funds, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy felt that KCR was attempting to influence the elections with money, which was being supported by BJP.

Speaking to media persons at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Revanth said that despite their request for release of Rythu Bandhu fund before the elections, it had given green signal to the ruling BRS elections are only few days away. “We urged the EC to release Rythu Bandhu payments by November 15 due to the upcoming elections, emphasizing the need to prevent misuse. However, just four days before the polls, the Center approved the release of Rythu Bandhu funds,” he pointed out.

Revanth alleged that the BJP government in the centre is fully cooperating with BRS. “With this, the Fevicol like bond between both the parties has once again come to the fore.

This release of Rythu Bandhu funds has caused a loss of Rs 5,000 to farmers; had Congress been in power, we would have provided 15,000. KCR’s attempt to sway votes with government money is a conspiracy, akin to 2018, but this time BRS’s defeat is inevitable,” he asserted.

In a chit-chat with reporters Revanth felt that it was now evident that the Central and state governments were functioning in unison.

“This is highlighted by the Election Commission’s approval for Rythu Bandhu at this point. Farmers should not be affected with the delay of Rythu Bandhu funds at the same time.

The IT and ED raids on Congress leaders Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Vivek have raised questions. Despite ex-CM Advisor AK Goyal being found with Rs 300 crores at home, no action has been taken. There were instances of police resorting to lathi charges against Congress workers, which raises concerns about fair treatment. KCR’s alleged attempts to win by spending money, including the decision to offer Rs 10,000 per vote, raises ethical and legal issues,” the leader added.