Rythu Bharosa balm for 30 lakh farmers in TG

Rythu Bharosa balm for 30 lakh farmers in TG
Highlights

Hyderabad: The financial assistance to farmers by the State government, the RythuBharosa (Yasangi) has reached more than 30 lakh beneficiaries while...

Hyderabad: The financial assistance to farmers by the State government, the RythuBharosa (Yasangi) has reached more than 30 lakh beneficiaries while covering over 30 lakh acres till Monday. The State government has released a total amount of Rs 1,834 crore during the period from January 27 to February 10.

According to official data, the farmers of Siddipet accounted for the maximum number of beneficiaries from a district with 1.86 lakh, followed by Nalgonda with 1.85 lakh and Sangareddy with 1.82 lakh.

Meanwhile, Medchal-Malkajgiri stands amongst the lowest number of beneficiaries numbering 4,931 farmers, followed by Mulugu with 32,754 farmers. The districts with over 1 lakh beneficiaries include Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Medak, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Rangareddy and Suryapet.

