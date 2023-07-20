Sabita demands action against spurious seed sellers

Rangareddy: In a district meeting chaired by Zilla Parishad Chairperson, P Sunitha Mahender Reddy at Madgul mandal’sChittampally DPRC Bhavan, the State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy issued a directive to take strict legal action against those involved in selling counterfeit seeds. She also emphasised the need to cancel the licenses of shops engaged in such activities. The meeting, attended by district officials, public representatives, and various department officials, addressed several important agricultural and educational issues.

She highlighted the importance of ensuring that farmers have access to quality seeds and urged officials to conduct regular inspections of fertiliser shops. She stressed the need to create awareness among farmers about the cultivation of soybean crops, which thrive in the district’s favorable environment and, advised officials to organise meetings at farmers’ venues to provide guidance on crop cultivation.

She even discussed the Dalit Bandhu scheme, mentioning that the selection process for the second phase, which involved 1,100 beneficiaries per constituency, had been carried out in accordance with government instructions. She further urged officials to prioritise sanitation work during the rainy season to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases, paying attention to the health conditions of the people and, emphasised the importance of repairing pipe leakages promptly to prevent the pollution of drinking water.

Addressing the issue of meal quality in schools, she instructed the District Education Officer (DEO) to remove any agencies that fail to provide nutritious meals as part of the meal scheme. She expressed concern over the declining number of students in government schools and called for collaborative efforts between public representatives and local leaders to increase enrollment.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson, P Sunita Mahender Reddy also shared her insights during the meeting. She stressed the need to educate farmers about alternative crops and provide them with technical knowledge to overcome the deficit rainfall and late cultivation. She encouraged the use of government-providedRythuBandhu resources and emphasised the importance of sorghum oil seed cultivation. Further, she highlighted the profitability of beekeeping and the need to promote organic vegetable farming among farmers.