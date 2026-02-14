Sajjanar conducts surprise inspection of RGIA outpost

Hyderabad City police commissioner VC Sajjanar conducted a surprise inspection of the police outpost at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on Friday. During the visit, he examined the General Diary, reception registers, pending petitions, and enquiry records. While reviewing operations, the commissioner issued instructions to improve efficiency. Enquiry officers were directed to prepare detailed reports on every petition to ensure the prompt redressal of grievances.

Staff were instructed to display updated contact details of airport station house officers across India to assist with inter-state cases. The team was also asked to strengthen intelligence collection to prevent drug trafficking. Additionally, strict action was ordered against unruly passengers, particularly regarding alcohol-related misconduct or the harassment of women. Coordination with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security for blacklisting offenders was prioritised.

The commissioner suggested setting up a dedicated help desk in the arrivals area and maintaining a database of habitual offenders to prevent thefts. DCP Shamshabad P Rajesh, ACP Srikanth Goud, and Inspector Kanakaiah Sampathi were present.