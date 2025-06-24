Sajjanar meets assaulted bus driver, warns of stern action against self-styled vigilantes

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) managing director VC Sajjanar issued a stern warning that legal measures will be pursued against anyone who assaults his employees. The MD emphasized that rowdy sheets will be initiated against the individuals accountable, in collaboration with the police department.

On Monday, VC Sajjanar met Vidya Sagar, a driver from the Bandlaguda depot, who was assaulted by attackers and is currently receiving treatment at Tarnaka RTC Hospital. He inquired about his health status and the details surrounding the attack. Sajjanar reassured the driver that the Corporation would provide him with complete support and advised him not to be concerned about this issue.

The tragic incident occurred on June 19 at Attapur Pillar No. 198. A pregnant woman lost her life when her motorcycle collided with an ordinary bus traveling from Mehdipatnam to LB Nagar. The accident happened when the door of a parked car unexpectedly opened, causing the motorcycle to veer out of control and fall beneath the bus’s rear tires.

Despite the fact that the driver, Vidya Sagar, was not responsible for this unfortunate road accident, he faced unwarranted aggression from bystanders. They hurled abusive language at him and physically assaulted him. Fortunately, RTC constables Bhaskar and Mufkar Ali, who were returning home after completing their shifts, intervened and escorted the driver to the local police station. Given that the driver was already suffering from serious injuries, he was subsequently transferred to the RTC hospital in Tarnaka for medical attention.

MD VC Sajjanar stated that the driver was not at fault in this incident, and it is disheartening to witness TGSRTC staff carrying out their responsibilities while being assaulted by the public. He cautioned that the management will not accept such assaults that harm the self-worth and cause emotional distress to its employees and will pursue legal measures against the offenders.

Based on the complaint of RTC officials, the Cyberabad Commissionerate Attapur police have registered a case against the assailants under sections 121(1), 126(2), 115(2) 352, 351(2) of the IPC.