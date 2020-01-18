Sakhi Centre on a mission to help girls & women

Patancheru: The Sangareddy District Sakhi Centre is striving to give protection to women and girls from harassment and violence, said in-charge CI Vasantha on Friday.

Speaking at an awareness programme in Chitkul village, the CI stated that the speciality of the centre was saving women and children from harassment in houses, in the form of domestic violence, rapes, acid attacks, besides at work spots and educational institutions. The centre is also involved in checking illegal trafficking of children.

Vasantha said the centre was providing facilities for temporary stay, treatment, registration of cases, payment of compensation, filing of FIR for the benefit of women victims who are forced to leave their houses suddenly only with clothes.

The centre has full staff including those providing services and counseling 24X7. They would assist victims with getting free assistance of Legal Services Authority. Besides, there would be police officers to help. DWCRA CC Lakshmi, centre staff Obulu Bharathi, Padma were present.