Saleem credits Revanth for thumping municipal win

State Congress Secretary Mohd Saleem congratulated Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Cabinet ministers and party workers on the party’s thumping victory in the municipal and corporation elections.

He said it was the charisma and dynamic leadership of Revanth Reddy that transformed Telangana from “pink” to “tri-colour” within just two years. According to him, the government’s vision of Prajapalana helped the Congress secure public support by reaching the deserving, distressed and downtrodden sections.

Saleem alleged that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) played a spoiling sport by fielding candidates across the state, indirectly benefiting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He claimed that both the “open alliance” between BJP and BRS and the “secret understanding” with MIM failed to influence the outcome of the municipal elections.