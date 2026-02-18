  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Saleem credits Revanth for thumping municipal win

  • Created On:  18 Feb 2026 11:19 AM IST
Saleem credits Revanth for thumping municipal win
X

State Congress Secretary Mohd Saleem congratulated Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Cabinet ministers and party workers on the party’s thumping victory in the municipal and corporation elections.

He said it was the charisma and dynamic leadership of Revanth Reddy that transformed Telangana from “pink” to “tri-colour” within just two years. According to him, the government’s vision of Prajapalana helped the Congress secure public support by reaching the deserving, distressed and downtrodden sections.

Saleem alleged that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) played a spoiling sport by fielding candidates across the state, indirectly benefiting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He claimed that both the “open alliance” between BJP and BRS and the “secret understanding” with MIM failed to influence the outcome of the municipal elections.

Tags

CongressTelangana municipal electionsRevanth ReddyPrajapalana governanceAIMIM electoral roleShifting political landscapeTelangana
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

PM Modi, Spanish Prez Sanchez discuss deepening trade, economic cooperation

PM Modi, Spanish Prez Sanchez discuss deepening trade, economic cooperation

National News

More
Share it
X