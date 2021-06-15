Salute to all blood donors: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Saifabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday saluted blood donors for their noble gesture to save precious lives. She said that blood donation is a great gift of life, while virtually interacting with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) State functionaries on the occasion of the World Blood Donor Day from Raj Bhavan. The Governor said "we all must acknowledge the service of the blood donors". Referring to scarcity of blood due to prevailing Covid pandemic, she urged youth to come forward to donate blood to save precious lives.

"Availability of the required blood units is a critical factor in healthcare system. Covid has aggravated the crisis of shortage of blood units to perform many life- saving surgeries and transfusion of blood to the needy," she added.

The Governor called upon the Red Cross functionaries to re-strategise their blood donation action plan so as to motivate more people to donate blood in these pandemic times.

"It is our duty to create the best and safe blood donation facilities and ensure the best of morale of donors. It is high time that community participation and strengthening the youth Red Cross units are vital in mobilising required units of blood," she added. Dr. Tamilisai appreciated the efforts of the IRCS for its pro-active services in blood donation and supplies to the needy like Thalassemia patients even in the times of pandemic. The IRCS functionaries from all over the State elaborated on their activities to the Governor, who is also the president of the IRCS.

Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan, IRCS State unit chairman Prakash Reddy, general secretary Madan Mohan, IRCS blood bank director Dr. K. Pitchi Reddy and others spoke.