Sama Rangareddy lashes Sudhir Reddy, asks people to give him victory

Sama Rangareddy, the BJP MLA candidate of LB Nagar constituency, has asked the people that give him a victory as he is contesting from a party that provided 33 percent reservation for women in the legislative assemblies.

On Monday, Sama Ranga Reddy along with corporators Ragula Venkateshwar Reddy, Koppula Narsinhmareddy and Ranga Narsinhmagupta conducted election campaign in Vanasthalipuram, Mansoorabad and Chaitanyapuri divisions. Speaking on this occasion, he said that he came into politics with a strong will to serve the people and has been involved in the hardships of the people of the constituency for the past 16 years. He said that like Sudhir Reddy, he will not do unrighteous politics, he will do committed politics.

Sama Rangareddy said that even a chameleon would be ashamed to see Sudhir Reddy's behavior and said that the latter, who spreads false propaganda against others, can't bear to talk about his true nature. He said Sudhir Reddy is credited with attacking not only the leaders of other parties but also the leaders of his own party. In LB Nagar, the people of the constituency are ready to end Sudhir Reddy's rowdy rule and vote for BJP for good governance. He said that the people of LB Nagar have noticed the actions of Sudhir Reddy and will teach a lesson with vote.

He said that the people did not believe the guarantees of the Congress party. He said that there is no guarantee that he would not change if Congress loses. He questioned why the Congress party candidate did not remember LB Nagar for so many days.