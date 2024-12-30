Samagra Shiksha Employees in Jogulamba Gadwal Stage Innovative Protest, Demand Regularization

Gadwal: The indefinite strike by Samagra Shiksha employees demanding regularization of their services reached its 20th day on December 29, 2024. In Jogulamba Gadwal district, the employees staged an innovative protest by wearing chains on their hands and special hats inscribed with slogans like "Break the Chains, Regularize Samagra Shiksha Employees."

Key participants included Jamuna, School Assistant from Boys High School, Gadwal; MD Yunus Pasha, Mohammed Basha, Shankar Naik, and Lakshman from STU UTS; Manohar Reddy, Sridhar Reddy, and Srikant Reddy from TPUS; Pratap Reddy, Ashok Kumar, BK Ramesh, Balaji Krishna Kumar, and Venkateshwar Reddy from TSGHMA; Balram and V. Devendra Reddy from PRTUTS; and R. Mohan from DTF. Public leaders like MD Subhan and members of the Andhra Pradesh Samagra Shiksha Joint Action Committee (JAC), including Mohammed Rafi, Jagadeesh, Madhumohan, Saibesh, and Ranganna Goud, also extended their support.

Folk artist Raja Ramu Prakash from Wanaparthy, along with Dappu Nagaraju, Bade Saab, Nagaraju, and their team, added cultural vibrancy to the protest with songs and performances.

Special officers from KGBVs across the district, including Gunti Gopilatha (Gattu), Sridevi (Gadwal), Padmavathi (K.T. Doddi), VT Gomathi (Dharur), Chenna Bassamma (Aiza), Vijayalakshmi (Maldakal), Padma (Vaddepalli), Chandrakala (Rajoli), Parimala (Undavelli), Krishnaveni (Alampur), Anuradha (Manapadu), and Asia Begum (Itikyala), actively participated.

District-level officials, including CRTs, PGTs, and non-teaching staff, also supported the movement. Notable among them were DLMT B. Ramanjaneyulu (DPO Wing), Sridhar (MIS Wing), Altaf (CCO Wing), MA Sami (CRP Wing), Murali (IERP Wing), and Rajender (PTI Wing).

The JAC district president Hushanappa, general secretary Gopal, and KGBV women’s wing president SP Pranitha, along with leaders of various wings of Samagra Shiksha, played pivotal roles in organizing the protest.

The employees are demanding the implementation of a promise made by Chief Minister Shri Enumala Revanth Reddy to regularize all Samagra Shiksha employees. Until then, they seek the implementation of a pay scale for all employees.

The protest continues with growing support, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the employees’ grievances.