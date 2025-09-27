Samel looks down on BRS-Cong tie up in Mother Dairy polls

Bhongir: Thungathurthi Congress MLA Mandula Samel has objected to the alleged alliance between the Congress and BRS parties in the ongoing Mother Dairy elections, calling it unethical and detrimental to the party’s interests. Speaking at a press conference held on Friday, Samel accused local leaders of undermining the Congress by urging Primary Cooperative Society chairmen to support three Congress candidates while simultaneously working in favour of a BRS candidate.

He pointed out that in Aleru constituency, Congress holds the majority of votes and is capable of winning all three director posts. “Without any intimation to the PCC, entering into a local pact with BRS is unacceptable. What message are we sending to workers ahead of local body elections?” he questioned.

Samel demanded that Aleru MLA and Government Whip Beerla Illaiah, who allegedly backed the tie-up, resign if the BRS candidate wins. He criticised DCC president Andem Sanjeev Reddy and certain cooperative leaders, accusing them of betraying Congress for family ties. He cautioned against mortgaging party interests to others and asserted that Congress has always safeguarded the Mother Dairy institution.

The MLA further declared that Congress cadres in Thungathurthi would not tolerate any attempt to help BRS win. He appealed to the cooperative chairmen at the meeting to ensure the victory of Congress candidates P Somireddy, Vangala Satyanarayana, Kancherla Yadagiri Reddy, and Pannala Srinivas Reddy.