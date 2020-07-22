Sanchalan Bhavan turning into Covid hot spot in Secunderabad

Secunderabad: The number of corona positive cases touched 10 at the Sanchalan Bhavan office where close to 1,000 railway employees work. A senior officer of the personal department said, "We get a number of transfer cases to other zones and as a result, many come and the place gets crowded."



Railway Protection Force (RPF) was stationed just two days ago to monitor outsiders entering the building, after a few employees raised the issue. A senior officer on condition of anonymity said, "Till recently, there was no crowd management. The ideal situation would be to have a clerk to deal with people coming with queries and make them wait at the park nearby and call them one by one."

Although the employees are taking turns to attend office, physical distance is not being maintained, said a clerk who did not want to be named. The higher officials sitting at Rail Nilayam are looking into the matter said an official. Till date, four deaths of railway employees have been reported and 40 cases in Rail Nilayam and adjacent buildings. Three TTEs from the Secunderabad division are in quarantine presently.