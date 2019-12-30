Sangareddy: Awareness prog held on Palle Pragathi phase-II

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the first phase of 'Palle Pragathi', a thirty-day programme for developing villages, was a great success as many changes were initiated in villages. He was speaking at an awareness programme on the second phase of 'Palle Pragathi' here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the first phase of 'Palle Pragathi' brought many welcome changes in villages and respectability of sarpanches has increased because of the programme. He said every official related to villages, from panchayat secretary to district collector, actively participated in the programme.

He urged authorities and people to continue with the same spirit in the second phase of the programme to be held from January 2 to 11. He congratulated officials of Sangareddy district as the district stood first in the first phase of the programme. The programme has enabled 'gram swaraj' that could not be done in the last 70 years, thanks to the program designed by the CM KCR, he said.

Stating that there was no shortage funds for the programme, the Finance Minister instructed officials to develop CC roads, dumping sheds and burial grounds in every village. Expressing dissatisfaction over increasing complaints against electricity employees, he warned electricity employees change their attitude.

He instructed electricity officials to ensure that streetlights were switched off during day and asked sarpanches to ensure that electricity bills were paid in time. He hoped that Palle Pragathi would make the state role model for the nation.

Among those who participated in the programme were Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, MLAs Kranti Kiran, Bhoopal Reddy, ZP chairperson Manjusri Jaipal Reddy, ZPTCs, MPTCs, sarpanches, district and mandal officials and others.