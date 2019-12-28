Sangareddy: Jagga Reddy sure of Congress win in Telangana municipal polls

Sangareddy: Local MLA Jagga Reddy has expressed confidence in Congress sweeping the municipal elections. Speaking to media at Congress party office here on Friday, he criticised the TRS over the persisting drinking water problems in Sangareddy.

He reiterated that the development works including Sinur and Manjeera dams construction were taken up during the Congress tenure. He said he would announce the party candidates for the elections, in accordance with people's wishes.