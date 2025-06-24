Sangareddy SP Inspects Armed Reserve Dog Squad and Bomb Disposal Team

In a display of commendable law enforcement excellence, District Superintendent of Police (SP) Shri Paritosh Pankaj, IPS, conducted a thorough inspection of the Armed Reserve Dog Squad and Bomb Disposal Team in Sangareddy District today. This event marked the conclusion of the 2nd District Level Duty Meet.

During his visit, SP Pankaj received a salute from police patrols and observed a live demonstration by dog handlers on how their trained dogs assist in detecting explosives and illegal drugs such as ganja at crime scenes. The SP also engaged with the Bomb Disposal Team, who explained their procedures for searching roads and venues attended by VIPs. They showcased their capability in recovering buried ammunition using deep search metal detectors and provided insights into the door frame and handheld metal detectors employed at entrances.

In his address, SP Pankaj emphasised the importance of professionalism within the police force and announced plans for a district-level police duty meet aimed at identifying and nurturing talent among officers and personnel. He stated that those who excel in these competitions would have the opportunity to participate in the zonal-level police duty meet. He encouraged officers to demonstrate their skills at the state level, thereby enhancing the district's reputation.

Accompanying the SP during this important visit were A.R. DSP Narender, Admin R.I. Rama Rao, R.I. Rajasekhar Reddy, and a group of dedicated dog handlers and bomb disposal team members, all committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community.















































