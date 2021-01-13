Sankranti airshow, paramotoring championship began in Mahabubnagar

Tourism minister Srinivas Goud launched Sankranti airshow and paramotoring championship 2021 began at mini tank bund in Mahabubnagar on Wednesday. The event will last for five days from 6 am to 6 pm. Adventure sports including paramotors, skydiving, hot air balloons and RC drones are also included in the airshow.

The event is being organized by Telangana tourism, Vertical world adventure and Aero Sports.

The minister said that entry is free for the visitors but the price for joy rides can be had at Rs 1500 for ten minutes paramotoring activity and Rs 500 for air balloon joy ride. "There will be expert teams for safe landing. The aviation lovers, youth, students can experience the sporting experience," he said.

The minister said that paramotor pilots from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will participate in the event. He added that those who secured the highest points are considered as winners.