Sankranti cheer for employees: Govt hikes DA

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Sankranti festivities, the Telangana government has announced a substantial revision of the Dearness Allowance (DA), benefiting over seven lakh families across the State. Orders to this effect were issued on Monday.

The DA revision will be effective retrospectively from July 1, 2023, and is aimed at compensating government employees and pensioners for the rising cost of living over the past two-and-a-half years. The hike applies to various categories, including employees under the State’s Revised Pay Scales (RPS) as well as those governed by UGC and AICTE pay structures.

Under Revised Pay Scales (RPS) 2020, the Dearness Allowance has been increased from 30.03 per cent to 33.67 per cent of basic pay or pension. For those under Revised Pay Scales (RPS) 2015, the DA has been raised from 68.628 per cent to 73.344 per cent.

The revised DA will be reflected in the January 2026 salaries and pensions, which are scheduled to be paid on February 1.

For serving employees, the arrears accumulated from July 2023 to December 2025 will be credited to their General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts. Pensioners will receive the revised DA as part of their regular pension payments.

The government stated that the DA hike underscores its commitment to employee welfare and financial security, especially during the festive season.