Sankranti holidays from Jan 11 in Telangana

The education department has declared six-day holidays for Sankranti festival. All the private and government schools will be remained close from January 11 to January 16. The schools will be reopened on January 17.

The officials also directed the District Education Officers (DEO) to see that the schools adhered to the notification. However, missionary schools in the state have been exempted from the holidays as they were already given holidays for Christmas.

The state education department in its academic calender stated that a stern action will be taken against schools which run classes during holidays.

