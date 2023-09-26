Sarpanch accuses officials of witch hunt

Wanaparthy: The Chilakatone Palli village Sarpanch who was suspended resumed her office as Sarpanch on Monday.

Recently, on the orders of Wanaparthy district Collector, the Chilakatone Palli village Sarpanch Padma Peddamandadi was suspended on the charge of misappropriation of Gram Panchayat funds. Challenging his suspension, Sarpanch Padma had approached the High Court. The High Court after examining the precedents issued a stay order lifting her suspension. The sarpanch resumed his office on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that she did not commit any corruption or illegality anywhere. The officials and leaders of the ruling party committed such actions only because of their hatred towards her.

He said that she used the Gram Panchayat funds as per the orders of the officials who worked with him. She expressed her concern she spent her own funds, incurred debts and even pledged the jewelry for development work.

She said, “It is not right that the officials who issue orders to do the work do not grant the funds. It is not appropriate to do the work with us without granting the funds and in the end make such charges and humiliate us.”

She stated that they are working tirelessly to implement various government schemes at the village level including graveyards, farmers’ platforms, segregation sheds, rural nature forests, sports grounds, green spaces, and no matter how much financial difficulties there are, it is not the right way to commit such actions against those who have worked especially for the development of the Gram Panchayat.

Peddamandadi Mandal Parishad vice presidents Raghu Prasad, Veltur Sarpanch Srinivas Reddy, former Sarpanch Balachandraiah, leaders Tirupathi Reddy, Vivekananda, Congress Veltur village president Jagadishwar Reddy, Dealer Srinivasulu, Mannenkonda, Lakshminarayana, Vikram Kumar Reddy, Janaki Ramulu, Ramachandraiah, Krishna and others participated in the programme.