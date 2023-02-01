Sarpanches from erstwhile Yellareddy joins Congress

Kamareddy: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi party sarpanches of Rudraram, Satheli & Machapur villages of Yellareddy Mandal, Yellareddy Constituency on Wednesday joined Congress party under the leadership of TPCC vice-president Madan Mohan. Madan Mohan congratulated the group of sarpanches on their decision and welcomed them into the party and suggested them to work together with party karyakarthas in the respective villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarpanches told that they joined the old grand party due to its welfare programmes being done in Yellareddy under the leadership of TPCC vice-president Madan Mohan and they highlighted the connection built between Madan Mohan and the Yellareddy constituency people. Madan Mohan Trust activities (Free Health Services to the people of Yellareddy) also played a crucial role in their decision, they added.

Madan Mohan stated that these joinings indicate the failure of the BRS Party in the Yellareddy constituency. He exuded confidence that Congress will win in Yellareddy Constituency. BRS & BJP has huge negativity among Yellareddy people many more leaders from BRS & BJP will join the Congress party in upcoming days, he added.