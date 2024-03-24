Satish Madiga, member of the BJP state executive committee, joined the Congress in the presence of TPCC senior vice president & former MP Dr. Malluravi

Live
TPCC senior vice president & former MP Dr. Malluravi's residence in Hyderabad, BJP working group member Satish Madiga joined the Congress party. Malluravi had a long discussion with Satish Madiga at his residence and asked him to support him in the elections. As soon as Malluravi asked, Satish Madiga responded positively and agreed to join the Congress party.
Nagar Kurnool Parliament spoke to all the important leaders. Malluravi invited Satish Madiga into the Congress party wearing a scarf. Satish Madiga said that in the upcoming parliamentary elections, he will unite the poor and weak sections of the state and the Madigala and work hard to win the Nagar Kurnool Parliament as well as the Congress party in the state. He said that Dr. Malluravi Satish Madiga will meet the Chief Minister tonight.