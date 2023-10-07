Satyavati Rathod lays foundation for development works in Mahabubabad, says she was overwhelmed

Telangana Minister Satyavati Rathod expressed her joy and described the day as a festival in her life. As the Minister of Women and Tribal Welfare, she highlighted the importance of allocating funds for the development of the area where she was born. She inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development works at Kuravi Mandal Center in Mahabubabad District.

The minister acknowledged the difficulties faced by Mahabubabad in previous governments in developing the area and emphasised the significance of allocating funds for its progress. She mentioned that her parents, who passed away last year, would have been happy to see the development of this area being carried out under her leadership.

Minister Satyavati Rathod also pointed out the negligence of previous rulers in not constructing bridges, which resulted in the loss of many lives. She highlighted that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had allocated Rs. 450 crore for the development of the area, out of which Rs. 150 crore has been allocated specifically for this purpose. Additionally, Rs. 400 crore has been allocated for road development in Mahabubabad district.

The minister expressed gratitude for the opportunity to allocate funds from her departments to various constituencies, with the support of CM KCR.