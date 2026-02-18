SBA bags several medals at State Masters badminton event

Hyderabad: The Shashidhar Badminton Academy (SBA), Kowkoor, Secunderabad, delivered an outstanding performance at the Yonex Sunrise Sri Gujjala Sudhakar Reddy Memorial 11th Telangana State Masters Badminton Championships 2026, held from February 14 to 16 at the Shalini Suresh Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. Conducted under the aegis of the Badminton Association of Telangana and SATS, the tournament saw SBA veterans dominate multiple categories.

Srikanth Srinivasan clinched gold in Men’s Singles 40+, while Ramprasad Tulluri topped the Men’s Singles 55+ category. The duo of Jagganath Vanguri and Srikanth Srinivasan added another gold in Men’s Doubles 40+. Academy founder and head coach CM Shashidhar secured silver in Men’s Singles 45+, reinforcing his legacy as one of Telangana’s most decorated shuttlers.

Players credited their success to SBA’s rigorous training and strategic mentoring. The academy’s medal haul reaffirms its stature as a powerhouse of badminton excellence in the State.