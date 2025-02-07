  • Menu
SC & BC community leaders hail caste census

Leaders from the SC and BC communities have praised the government’s swift action in conducting a caste census within just 50 days.

Mahabubnagar: Leaders from the SC and BC communities have praised the government’s swift action in conducting a caste census within just 50 days. They also welcomed the government’s decision to pass a resolution in the Assembly and forward it to the central government for approval in Parliament.

Urban SC Cell President Erpula Nagaraju and OBC Urban President Bandi Mallesh Yadav lauded Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other leaders for their commitment to social justice. They emphasized that this move would help address long-pending demands for proper representation and welfare of back-ward communities.

