SC directs States, UTs to submit compliance with special education teachers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government will have to submit its compliance on the appointment of special education teachers through the Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy of the Union Ministry of Education before August 17. Adjuring the hearing connected to the special teachers' appointment and regulations in a pending case, the Supreme Court said that the paragraph numbers 2, 4 and 8 of the communication of the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Union Education Ministry be treated as directions given by "this Court to the States/Union Territories in terms of this order.

" It directed the States and UTs to submit compliance reports through the Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) of the Union Ministry of Education, before August 17, the next date of hearing.

Earlier, in its communication, the DSEL-UMoE said that following the recommendations of the Rehabilitation Commission of India (RCI) on the parity of pay and service conditions should be adhered to for special education teachers as done for general education teachers at national and state levels.

Since education is in the concurrent list of subjects, the SC had asked the State government and UTs to take necessary action to give effect to the RCI recommendations and as per the judgement of the apex court on October 28, 2021, and submit an action taken report. In turn, to submit a compliance affidavit before the court.