SC grants anticipatory bail to Prabhakar Rao in phone-tapping case

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to T Prabhakar Rao in connection with the alleged phone tapping case in Telangana, offering him protection from arrest while the investigation continues.

The case related to allegations of unauthorised phone tapping and monitoring activities that reportedly involved senior police officials. Special Investigation Team (SIT) have been examining claims that a network carried out phone tapping and monitoring activities without the necessary legal authorisation. It may be recalled that Prabhakar Rao was earlier questioned for nearly seven hours by investigators on June 11 last year.

According to officials, he was reportedly involved in the probe and stated that he was allegedly evasive during the questioning, particularly when confronted with evidence that investigators say connects him to the suspected surveillance operations.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the extent of the alleged phone tapping activities and the roles of officials who may have been involved.

With the Supreme Court’s decision to grant anticipatory bail, Prabhakar Rao will not face arrest for now, though the probe into the alleged surveillance network remains ongoing.