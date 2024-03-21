Live
- Kumaraswamy’s heart surgery successful, to be back in action soon
- Transfer of four DMs: Bengal Govt ignored ECI’s guidelines on postings
- Nagar Kurnool Parliament Constituency Election Returning Officer Collector P Uday Kumar inspected the election strong room and distribution centers
- Choti Holi 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat
- Daily Forex Rates (21-03-2024)
- ECI directs MeitY to immediately stop sending ‘Viksit Bharat’ messages on WhatsApp in view of Model Code of Conduct in force
- Cookers seized in Tumakur
- Adoption of Western Lifestyle Leading to spike in Colon Cancer: Expert
- Suniel Shetty to celebrate Holi with flowers, delicious food
- IPL 2024: MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad
Just In
SC grants interim bail to bizman Abhishek Boinpally
New Delhi/Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the interim bail plea of Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally, arrested in a...
New Delhi/Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the interim bail plea of Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.
Taking into consideration the health condition of Boinpally’s wife, a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna granted interim bail to the petitioner for a period of five weeks.
The bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, ordered Boinpally to surrender his passport and not leave the National Capital Region (NCR), except for Hyderabad. It also asked Boinpally to share his mobile number with the Enforcement Directorate officials so that they could remain in touch with him.
The matter will be heard next in the week commencing April 29.
Boinpally, who has been in custody since October 2022, moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s July 2023 order dismissing his bail application. Taking into account the seriousness and gravity of the allegations and credible material on record, a bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denied Boinpally bail.