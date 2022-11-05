SC should issue arrest orders for PM, Shah: CPI

Khammam: CPI on Thursday demanded that the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of the audio and video footage released by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday regarding BJP's bid to poach TRS MLA, and issue orders to arrest PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said that the authorities should book the cases against the BJP leaders.

Speaking to the Hans India here on Friday, Sambasiva Rao said that the daydream of the BJP leadership to come to power in Telangana with the covert operation of buying MLA will not be realised.

He said that the BJP's bid to buy the ruling party MLAs exposed its corrupt political practices to come to power.

The CPI leader said TRS party candidate Koosukuntal Prabhakar Reddy will win the Munugodu bypoll with a massive majority.

In the history of Munugodu Assembly constituency, the CPI was elected five times and two times stood second. He said the party had its own strength in the constituency and with its support the TRS candidate will win easily in the bypoll.

Responding on MLAs poaching case, he came down heavily on the BJP. By cheating the party came to power in eight States by purchasing MLAs.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao exposed the BJP by producing the evidence of the poaching bid by the BJP before the media persons on Thursday and submitting the details to the court in the poaching of four MLAs case.

He demanded the Supreme Court to take the cases suo moto and arrest the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amith Shah and BJP national president Nadda in the case.

He said, the video clipping of poaching of MLAs exposed how the BJP is trying to capture power in the State and indulging in malpractice using mining mafia and Swamiji.

He questioned why Swamiji is getting involved in politics. Their job is developing Hindu traditions and conducting traditional programmes but here the BJP is using Swamiji for their cheap politics, he added.

He said, using the ED, CBI the party purchasing the MLAs and MPs for power in the State. It exposed how the BJP is striving to capture power in the States, he said. The people are observing the BJP activities and they will give a big lesson to the party in the coming days, he added.

The CPI leader said that the people of Munugodu have given a befitting lesson to the Komatireddy brothers in the byelection.